Matt Chapman And Giants Face Padres On April 1

Chapman had a .231 BA, .340 OBP and .430 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .770 and he scored 76 runs. In 535 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 61 runs. Chapman recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Nick Pivetta (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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