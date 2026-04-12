Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Orioles On April 12

Chapman is hitting for a .310 BA, .365 OBP and .448 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored eight runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Cade Povich will start for the Orioles, his first this season.

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