Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Orioles On April 12
Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Chapman has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .310 BA, .365 OBP and .448 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored eight runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Cade Povich will start for the Orioles, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.