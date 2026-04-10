Matt Chapman And Giants Play Orioles On April 10

Chapman is hitting for a .300 BA, .352 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.

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