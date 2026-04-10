Matt Chapman And Giants Play Orioles On April 10
Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Chapman has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .300 BA, .352 OBP and .460 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored seven runs. In 54 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
The Orioles are sending Shane Baz (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.