Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Nationals On June 9

Chapman is hitting for a .250 BA, .332 OBP and .373 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .705 and he has scored 30 runs. In 277 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Andrew Alvarez (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.