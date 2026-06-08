Matt Chapman And Giants Face Nationals On June 8

Chapman is hitting for a .245 BA, .326 OBP and .369 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 30 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 33 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Miles Mikolas (1-5 with a 6.39 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.