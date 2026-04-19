Matt Chapman And Giants Play Nationals On April 19

Chapman is hitting for a .294 BA, .333 OBP and .400 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 12 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 11.49 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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