Matt Chapman And Giants Play Nationals On April 19
Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Chapman has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .294 BA, .333 OBP and .400 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 12 runs. In 90 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 12 runs. In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 6 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
The Nationals will send Miles Mikolas (0-3) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with an 11.49 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.