Matt Chapman And Giants Face Nationals On April 18

Chapman is hitting for a .291 BA, .333 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .738 and he has scored 11 runs. In 84 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.60 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.

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