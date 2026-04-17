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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Nationals On April 17

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Chapman has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .270 BA, .316 OBP and .392 SLG with a 19% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .708 and he has scored 10 runs. In 79 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (0-1) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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