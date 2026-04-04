Matt Chapman And Giants Play Mets On April 4

Chapman is hitting for a .194 BA, .265 OBP and .323 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .587 and he has scored four runs. In 34 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes (1-0) gets the start for the Mets, his second of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.