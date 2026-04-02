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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Mets On April 2

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will face the New York Mets at Oracle Park, on Thursday, April 2 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Chapman has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .182 BA, .280 OBP and .318 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Mets will look to David Peterson (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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