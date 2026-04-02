Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Mets On April 2

Chapman is hitting for a .182 BA, .280 OBP and .318 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .598 and he has scored three runs. In 25 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in two runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Mets will look to David Peterson (0-0) in his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.