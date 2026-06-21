Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 21

Chapman is hitting for a .245 BA, .330 OBP and .388 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .719 and he has scored 35 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Ryan Gusto (0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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