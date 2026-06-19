Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 19

Chapman is hitting for a .252 BA, .337 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 35 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Lake Bachar makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

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