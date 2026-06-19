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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Marlins On June 19

Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Chapman has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .252 BA, .337 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 35 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Lake Bachar makes the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 2.97 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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