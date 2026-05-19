Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 19

Chapman is hitting for a .218 BA, .293 OBP and .307 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 17 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.