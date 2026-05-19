Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 19
Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, May 19 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .218 BA, .293 OBP and .307 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored 17 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 10th of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.