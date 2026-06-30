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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Diamondbacks On June 30

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .237 BA, .327 OBP and .372 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 35 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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