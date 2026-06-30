Matt Chapman And Giants Face Diamondbacks On June 30

Chapman is hitting for a .237 BA, .327 OBP and .372 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .698 and he has scored 35 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt starts for the first time this season for the Diamondbacks.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.