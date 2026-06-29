Matt Chapman And Giants Play Diamondbacks On June 29

Chapman is hitting for a .241 BA, .331 OBP and .378 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 35 runs. In 344 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Braves.

The Diamondbacks are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (6-2) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.27 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.

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