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Matt Chapman
San Francisco Giants

Matt Chapman

San Francisco Giants • #26 3B

Matt Chapman And Giants Face Diamondbacks On July 1

Matt Chapman and his San Francisco Giants will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Chapman has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Chapman is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .368 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 35 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Matt Chapman

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