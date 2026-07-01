Matt Chapman And Giants Face Diamondbacks On July 1

Chapman is hitting for a .235 BA, .324 OBP and .368 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 35 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-7 with a 6.15 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.