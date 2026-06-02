Matt Chapman And Giants Square Off Against Brewers On June 2

Chapman is hitting for a .234 BA, .315 OBP and .338 SLG with a 22.2% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .652 and he has scored 27 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 21 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Brewers.

Kyle Harrison gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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