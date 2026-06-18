Matt Chapman And Giants Play Braves On June 18

Chapman is hitting for a .252 BA, .337 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 35 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Braves.

Martin Perez makes the start for the Braves, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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