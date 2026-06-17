Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Braves On June 17

Chapman is hitting for a .261 BA, .348 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 35 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

JR Ritchie makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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