Matt Chapman And Giants Take On Braves On June 17
Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Chapman has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Chapman is hitting for a .261 BA, .348 OBP and .414 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 35 runs. In 299 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 39 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
JR Ritchie makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.