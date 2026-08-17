Mason Barnett And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 17

Barnett is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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