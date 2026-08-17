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Mason Barnett
Oakland Athletics

Mason Barnett

Oakland Athletics • #63 RP

Mason Barnett And Athletics Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 17

Mason Barnett will get the start for the Athletics against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Barnett has +112 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Barnett is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mason Barnett

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