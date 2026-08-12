Mason Barnett And Athletics Play Rays On Aug. 12
Mason Barnett will get the start for the Athletics against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Barnett is 1-3 with a 6.16 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.