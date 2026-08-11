Mason Barnett And Athletics Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 11

Barnett is 1-2 with a 5.56 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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