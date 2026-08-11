Mason Barnett And Athletics Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 11
Mason Barnett will get the start for the Athletics against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sutter Health Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Barnett has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Barnett is 1-2 with a 5.56 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.