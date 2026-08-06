Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 6

Yoshida is hitting for a .265 BA, .340 OBP and .389 SLG with a 10.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 31 runs. In 262 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo (3-9 with a 5.06 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.