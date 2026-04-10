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Masataka Yoshida
Boston Red Sox

Masataka Yoshida

Boston Red Sox • #7 LF

Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 10

Masataka Yoshida and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Yoshida has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Yoshida is hitting for a .250 BA, .500 OBP and .375 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 33.3% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Yoshida has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Brewers) he went 1 for 3.

Dustin May (0-2) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Masataka Yoshida

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