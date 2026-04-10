Masataka Yoshida And Red Sox Square Off Against Cardinals On April 10

Yoshida is hitting for a .250 BA, .500 OBP and .375 SLG with a 12.5% strikeout rate and a 33.3% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored one run. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. Yoshida has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent action (on April 6 against the Brewers) he went 1 for 3.

Dustin May (0-2) pitches for the Cardinals to make his third start of the season.

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