Martín Pérez And Braves Play White Sox On June 11

Perez is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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