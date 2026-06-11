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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Play White Sox On June 11

Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Thursday, June 11 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 4-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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