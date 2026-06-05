Martín Pérez And Braves Play Pirates On June 5

Perez is 3-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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