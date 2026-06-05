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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Play Pirates On June 5

Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, on Friday, June 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 3-3 with a 2.79 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Martin Perez

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