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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Phillies On April 17

Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Perez has +114 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and six strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Martin Perez

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