Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Phillies On April 17

Perez is 0-1 with a 3.14 ERA and six strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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