Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Padres On July 22

Perez is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 5 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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