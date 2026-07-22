Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Padres On July 22
Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 5 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.