FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Square Off Against Padres On July 22

Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +102 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 6-6 with a 3.54 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday, July 5 when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Padres are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Martin Perez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News