Martín Pérez And Braves Take On Nationals On May 24

Perez is 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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