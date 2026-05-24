Martín Pérez And Braves Take On Nationals On May 24
Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Perez has +128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Perez is 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed five innings against the Miami Marlins, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.