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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Take On Mets On July 5

Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Truist Park, on Sunday, July 5 at 12:30 p.m. ET. Perez has +116 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Perez is 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Martin Perez

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