Martín Pérez And Braves Take On Mets On July 5

Perez is 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Mets are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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