Martín Pérez And Braves Face Mets On July 27
Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Monday, July 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Perez has -128 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing just one hit.
The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.