Martín Pérez And Braves Face Mets On July 27

Perez is 6-6 with a 3.38 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed four scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing just one hit.

The Mets are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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