Martín Pérez And Braves Take On Mariners On May 6

Perez is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Tuesday, April 28 when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing two hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.