Martín Pérez And Braves Play Guardians On April 11
Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +116 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Perez is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
The Guardians are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.