Martín Pérez And Braves Play Guardians On April 11

Perez is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA and four strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.