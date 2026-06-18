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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Play Giants On June 18

Martin Perez will get the start for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park, on Thursday, June 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has +116 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 3.3 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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