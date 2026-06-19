Martín Pérez And Braves Face Brewers On June 19

Perez is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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