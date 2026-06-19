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Martin Perez
Atlanta Braves

Martin Perez

Atlanta Braves • #33 SP

Martín Pérez And Braves Face Brewers On June 19

Martin Perez will get the start for his Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park, on Friday, June 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Perez has -132 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Perez is 5-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Brewers are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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