Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 17

Vientos is hitting for a .234 BA, .277 OBP and .422 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 5.1% walk rate. His OPS is .699 and he has scored 14 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

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