Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 15

Vientos is hitting for a .242 BA, .287 OBP and .433 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 14 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.

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