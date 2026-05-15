Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Yankees On May 15
Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will take on the New York Yankees at Citi Field, on Friday, May 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Vientos has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .242 BA, .287 OBP and .433 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 5.4% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 14 runs. In 129 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.
The Yankees will send Cam Schlittler (5-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.