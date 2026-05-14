Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Tigers On May 14

Vientos is hitting for a .241 BA, .288 OBP and .414 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Keider Montero (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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