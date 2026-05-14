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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Square Off Against Tigers On May 14

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will take on the Detroit Tigers at Citi Field, on Thursday, May 14 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .241 BA, .288 OBP and .414 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 13 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Keider Montero (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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