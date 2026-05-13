Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Tigers On May 13

Vientos is hitting for a .239 BA, .281 OBP and .416 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .697 and he has scored 12 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.57 ERA in 43 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

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