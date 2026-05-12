Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Tigers On May 12

Vientos is hitting for a .231 BA, .276 OBP and .417 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .693 and he has scored 11 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.

Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Tigers, his ninth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 5.56 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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