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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Royals On July 9

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will face the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field, on Thursday, July 9 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .211 BA, .253 OBP and .388 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 4.7% walk rate. His OPS is .641 and he has scored 25 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 35 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 5, when he went 0 for 2 against the Braves.

Michael Wacha (5-6) takes the mound for the Royals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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