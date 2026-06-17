Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Reds On June 17

Vientos is hitting for a .218 BA, .250 OBP and .381 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .631 and he has scored 20 runs. In 212 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.

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