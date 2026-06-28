Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Phillies On June 28

Vientos is hitting for a .214 BA, .255 OBP and .388 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .644 and he has scored 24 runs. In 239 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 33 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched.

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