Mark Vientos And Mets Play Phillies On June 20

Vientos is hitting for a .217 BA, .251 OBP and .377 SLG with a 22.4% strikeout rate and a 3.7% walk rate. His OPS is .628 and he has scored 21 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

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