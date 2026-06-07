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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Padres On June 7

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .214 BA, .248 OBP and .370 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .617 and he has scored 19 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (5-3) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 65 1/3 innings pitched.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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