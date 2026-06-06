Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Padres On June 6

Vientos is hitting for a .218 BA, .253 OBP and .378 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 19 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

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