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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Padres On June 6

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, June 6 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .218 BA, .253 OBP and .378 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 3.5% walk rate. His OPS is .630 and he has scored 19 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Padres.

Griffin Canning makes the start for the Padres, his seventh of the season. He is 0-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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