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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Nationals On May 20

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will face the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Vientos has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .415 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 15 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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