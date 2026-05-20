Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Nationals On May 20

Vientos is hitting for a .239 BA, .278 OBP and .415 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 4.6% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 15 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Nationals.

Zack Littell makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.10 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

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