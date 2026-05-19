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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Nationals On May 19

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will take on the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Vientos has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .232 BA, .272 OBP and .406 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .678 and he has scored 15 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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