Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Nationals On May 18

Vientos is hitting for a .241 BA, .282 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 15 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Jake Irvin (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.