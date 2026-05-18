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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Take On Nationals On May 18

Mark Vientos and his New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Vientos has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .241 BA, .282 OBP and .421 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 4.9% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 15 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Yankees.

Jake Irvin (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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