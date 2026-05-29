FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Face Marlins On May 29

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .261 OBP and .376 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Max Meyer (5-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News