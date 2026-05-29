Mark Vientos And Mets Face Marlins On May 29
Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Vientos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .261 OBP and .376 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.
Max Meyer (5-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.