Mark Vientos And Mets Face Marlins On May 29

Vientos is hitting for a .224 BA, .261 OBP and .376 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 3.9% walk rate. His OPS is .638 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Max Meyer (5-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.

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